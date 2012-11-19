CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CandleVisual - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8102
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Real Author:

InVest0r

The simplest visual interpretation of a candlestick chart.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 25.10.2010. 

Fig.1 The CandleVisual Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1057

