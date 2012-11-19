Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CCI T3 Tick - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7713
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The standard Commodity Channel Index indicator smoothed using Tillson's algorithm. This version features recalculation on every tick. The indicator is drawn real time. Proper operation of the smoothing algorithm requires the use of buffer variables for storing and retrieving smoothing coefficients after the closing of the bar.
The calculation is not performed over the entire historical data but over a specified number of bars "MaxBars".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/940
The Expert Advisor based on the change in the 3rdGenXMA moving average direction.up3x1_Krohabor_D
Expert Advisor based on three moving averages and exit using Stop Loss or Take Profit. It sets up an entry with the trend.
The MultiCurrency indicator allows you to concurrently analyze up to eight currency charts.CandleVisual
The simplest visual interpretation of a candlestick chart.