Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_3rdGenerationXMA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4664
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_3rdGenerationXMA Expert Advisor is based on the change in the 3rdGenXMA moving average direction. A signal for a transaction forms when a bar is closing, provided that the MA direction has changed.
Proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file 3rdGenXMA.ex5 to be placed in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
Tests shown below were run using the default input parameters of the Expert Advisor. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of transactions in the chart
Testing results for NZDUSD H4 over 2011:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1069
Expert Advisor based on three moving averages and exit using Stop Loss or Take Profit. It sets up an entry with the trend.ATR_OpenIndent_v2
The indicator shows the opening price of the senior time frame (e.g., 1-day time frame) and draws line indents to the opening price, thus forming a range.
The CCI indicator smoothed using Tillson's algorithm.MultiCurrency
The MultiCurrency indicator allows you to concurrently analyze up to eight currency charts.