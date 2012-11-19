CodeBaseSections
iClose_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
Updated:
iclose_htf.mq5 (6.02 KB) view
The iClose_HTF indicator plots a zigzag based on closing prices of a time frame specified in the input parameters.

Fig.1 The iClose_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1059

