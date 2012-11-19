Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iClose_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The iClose_HTF indicator plots a zigzag based on closing prices of a time frame specified in the input parameters.
Fig.1 The iClose_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1059
