MultiXRSXSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5690
(15)
MultiXRSXSignal displays information on current trends using values of the four XRSX indicators obtained from different time frames.

Each of the XRSX indicators corresponds to one of the four lines of the indicator. If the XRSX indicator is above its signal line, the line is blue, if it is bellow, the line is red. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant time frame is changing.

The operation of the indicator requires the indicator XRSX.mq5 to be located in terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

The XRSX.mq5 indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (to be copied to terminal directory\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The MultiXRSXSignal Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1043

