CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EA_AML - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Puzikov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6441
Rating:
(20)
Published:
ea_aml_1-01.mq5 (7.5 KB) view
set_report.zip (407.25 KB)
aml.mq5 (7.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Expert Advisor that operates based on the AML indicator. There is a buy signal when a bar closes above the indicator line (while open below the line), and a sell signal when a bar closes below the indicator line (while open above the line).

Tester report on all ticks for EURUSD starting from 2005 without the lot increase.


With the lot increase (max. lot limit = 50.0)

All Expert Advisor parameters (except for the indicator settings) are not used when 0. The Expert Advisor features a built-in function for setting the maximum allowable

lot when exceeding your DC limit. The key features of the settings:

  • SL/TP are set after opening a position.
  • N_modify_sltp sets the number of times the sl/tp shall be set in case of a failed attempt.
  • use_opposite reverses the position when the signal changes.
  • Max_drawdown is the function for the lot increase relative to the given drawdown in the currency of the deposit. It should be set at the value no less than the max. equity drawdown.

This Expert Advisor can be a great base for a stable and profitable trading robot.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1031

Fast ZigZag Fast ZigZag

The easiest and fastest zigzag.

CCIT3_noReCalc CCIT3_noReCalc

The CCIT3_Simple indicator modified.

MultiXRSXSignal MultiXRSXSignal

MultiXRSXSignal displays information on current trends using values of the four XRSX indicators obtained from different time frames.

MultiX2MASignal MultiX2MASignal

MultiX2MASignal displays information on current trends using values of the four X2MA indicators obtained from different time frames.