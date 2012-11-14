Real Author:

3rd Generation XMA is the 3rd generation moving average. This is an advanced version of the standard moving average indicator (МА) that follows a fairly simple procedure to reduce the time lag based on the increase in the moving average period.

The method was first described by Dr. Manfred Dürschner in his article "Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0" (in German). This implementation uses λ = 2 resulting in more effective lag reduction. Higher λ increases the similarity with the classic moving average.

Input parameters:

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_EMA ; input int XLength= 50 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_TYPICAL ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

This indicator allows you to select averaging algorithms out of ten possible options:

SMA - simple moving average; EMA - exponential moving average; SMMA - smoothed moving average; LWMA - linear weighted moving average; JJMA - adaptive JMA smoothing; JurX - ultralinear smoothing; ParMA - parabolic smoothing; T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing; VIDYA - smoothing using the algorithm developed by Tushar Chande; AMA - smoothing using Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA, it is an external Phase variable that varies from -100 to +100. For T3, it is a smoothing coefficient multiplied by 100 for better visualization. For VIDYA, it is a CMO oscillator period. And for AMA, it is a slow EMA period. These parameters do not affect the smoothing in other algorithms. For AMA, the fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The powering coefficient for AMA is also fixed at 2.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (to be copied to the terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The 3rdGenXMA Indicator