Squize_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
6978
-
Real Author:
Kalenzo
The Squize_MA indicator displays the intersection of two Moving Averages with different averaging periods.
The chart also features conventional flat limits. A breakout suggests the presence of conditions for a steady trend.
Fig.1 The Squize_MA Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1033
