Squize_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6978
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
squize_ma.mq5 (12.77 KB) view
Real Author:

Kalenzo

The Squize_MA indicator displays the intersection of two Moving Averages with different averaging periods.

The chart also features conventional flat limits. A breakout suggests the presence of conditions for a steady trend.

Fig.1 The Squize_MA Indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1033

