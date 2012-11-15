Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BidAskChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7436
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real Author:
Unknown
When dealing with small time frames, the spread value is important. For example, to set a buy stop based on the chart, you need to visually estimate the bid-ask spread.
This indicator draws the upper shadows of candles so that the Ask price (i.e. High=Ask) can be seen in the chart. Now the spread is clearly visible!
Fig.1 The BidAskChannel Indicator
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.06.2011.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1034
The Squize_MA indicator displays the intersection of two Moving Averages with different averaging periods. The chart also features conventional flat limits.3rd Generation XMA
3rd Generation XMA is the 3rd generation moving average. This is an advanced version of the standard moving average indicator (МА) that follows a fairly simple procedure to reduce the time lag based on the increase in the moving average period.
Class for the calculation of the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration parametersTradeStatisticsPanel
The panel for the display of statistical parameters calculated based on the trade history.