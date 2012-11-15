CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BidAskChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7436
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

Unknown

When dealing with small time frames, the spread value is important. For example, to set a buy stop based on the chart, you need to visually estimate the bid-ask spread.

This indicator draws the upper shadows of candles so that the Ask price (i.e. High=Ask) can be seen in the chart. Now the spread is clearly visible!

Fig.1 The BidAskChannel Indicator

Fig.1 The BidAskChannel Indicator 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.06.2011.  

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1034

Squize_MA Squize_MA

The Squize_MA indicator displays the intersection of two Moving Averages with different averaging periods. The chart also features conventional flat limits.

3rd Generation XMA 3rd Generation XMA

3rd Generation XMA is the 3rd generation moving average. This is an advanced version of the standard moving average indicator (МА) that follows a fairly simple procedure to reduce the time lag based on the increase in the moving average period.

CTradeStatistics CTradeStatistics

Class for the calculation of the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration parameters

TradeStatisticsPanel TradeStatisticsPanel

The panel for the display of statistical parameters calculated based on the trade history.