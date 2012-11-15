Real Author:

Unknown

When dealing with small time frames, the spread value is important. For example, to set a buy stop based on the chart, you need to visually estimate the bid-ask spread.

This indicator draws the upper shadows of candles so that the Ask price (i.e. High=Ask) can be seen in the chart. Now the spread is clearly visible!

Fig.1 The BidAskChannel Indicator

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.06.2011.