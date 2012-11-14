CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SinTick - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7495
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
sintiks.mq5 (4.5 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author: Loopxor

Description:

The sine and tick indicator!!!

General form


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1036

GetExtremums GetExtremums

The function that identifies extremums over a given period of history.

gpfTCPivotStop gpfTCPivotStop

The Expert Advisor based on daily Pivot support.

3rd Generation XMA 3rd Generation XMA

3rd Generation XMA is the 3rd generation moving average. This is an advanced version of the standard moving average indicator (МА) that follows a fairly simple procedure to reduce the time lag based on the increase in the moving average period.

Squize_MA Squize_MA

The Squize_MA indicator displays the intersection of two Moving Averages with different averaging periods. The chart also features conventional flat limits.