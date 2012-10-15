CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AML Adaptive Market Level - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9806
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
aml.mq5 (7.19 KB) view
coloraml.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

andreybs

The indicator shows the current reference prices of the current market state. This is necessary for determining flat market.

The indicator is based on fractal smoothing (known as FRAMA http://kroufr.ru/content/view/6138/81/ - in Russian) having a discrete filter that removes minor price movements when the relative flat movement does not exceed the square of the interval dimension in the specified interval.

Fig.1 AML indicator

Fig.1 AML indicator

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 08.06.2011 (in Russian). 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1026

ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library

ALGLIB math function library (v. 3.19) ported to MQL5.

Ask Bid Ticks Ask Bid Ticks

Ask Bid Ticks is a high-precision, real-time tick data solution for microstructure analysis (a tick data collector). It works with local computer time.

BubblesAndDrops BubblesAndDrops

The indicator shows possible price movement direction.

CCIT3_Simple CCIT3_Simple

Modified CCIT3 indicator