CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZeroLag MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Neer | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
19362
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of an idea:

The original code has been published by Collector.

The ZeroLag MACD indicator shows the histogram with color of the previous bar.

The indicator is based on the MACD from MetaTrader 5 standard package. Added the filling and changed the formula of its calculation. I used the formula from the original code.

The signal line has been removed. The original version is based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA).

ZeroLag MACD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/100

XmlParser XmlParser

A simple XML-parser, based on the msxml library.

iBBFill iBBFill

The indicator plots the Bollinger Bands ®, filled with different colors depending on the trend direction.

Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance) Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance)

The indicator plots Murrey Math Lines for all available history, it doesn't uses any objects.

PivotPointUniversal PivotPointUniversal

The indicator plots Pivot levels for all available history. There are 5 variants of Pivot levels is supported: Classic, Fibonacci, Demark, Camarilla, Woodies. There are 3 calculation periods: daily, weekly, monthly. For the daily pivot levels it's possible to specify the GMT time shift.