Author of an idea:

The original code has been published by Collector.



The ZeroLag MACD indicator shows the histogram with color of the previous bar.



The indicator is based on the MACD from MetaTrader 5 standard package. Added the filling and changed the formula of its calculation. I used the formula from the original code.

The signal line has been removed. The original version is based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA).

ZeroLag MACD