ZeroLag MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 19362
Author of an idea:
The original code has been published by Collector.
The ZeroLag MACD indicator shows the histogram with color of the previous bar.
The indicator is based on the MACD from MetaTrader 5 standard package. Added the filling and changed the formula of its calculation. I used the formula from the original code.
The signal line has been removed. The original version is based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA).
ZeroLag MACD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/100
