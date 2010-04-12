The CXmlElement class provides the following opportunities for working with XML documents.

It allows you to create DOM-model (objects tree) from the XML-document (or from its single element);

It allows you to read, modify, create and delete the nested elements and text;

It allows you to save the object model to XML.

Class interface:

class CXmlElement { public : string Name; CXmlElement *Elements[]; CXmlAttribute *Attributes[]; string Text; ... string SetXml ( string xml); string GetXml (); };

For access to the class attributes a simple class CXmlAttribute is used:

class CXmlAttribute { public : string Name; string Value; };

Here is a simple example of script, that parses XML and prints an information from DOM tree:

#include <XmlParser.mqh> void OnStart () { CXmlElement xmldoc; string xml= "<!--Comment--><ROOT><ITEM Attr1=\"HELLOW\">Terminal "MT5"</ITEM></ROOT>" ; Print ( "XML=" +xml); string res=xmldoc.SetXml(xml); if (res== "" ) { Print ( "The Root element: " +xmldoc.Name); Print ( " Number of Attributes: " + string ( ArraySize (xmldoc.Attributes))); Print ( " Nested elements: " + string ( ArraySize (xmldoc.Elements))); Print ( " First nested element:" +xmldoc.Elements[ 0 ].Name); Print ( " Its first attribute: " +xmldoc.Elements[ 0 ].Attributes[ 0 ].Name+ "=" +xmldoc.Elements[ 0 ].Attributes[ 0 ].Value); Print ( " Its text: " +xmldoc.Elements[ 0 ].Text); Print ( "XML=" +xmldoc.GetXml()); } else Print (res); }

Additional information:

The current version loads into the DOM only the elements, their attributes and text. All other types of the information (comments, descriptions, ...) are ignored. As a result - maybe the loss of the information about codepage, version, so XML document may be saved incorrectly.

While saving it converts the special symbols like <"&'> into the essences like <:, >, ... according to the standard.

This parser is intended mostly for parsing the XML documents, rather than fully working with XML documents.

Files location: