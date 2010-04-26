The indicator plots Pivot levels for all the available history. It doesn't uses any objects.

There are 5 variants of Pivot levels is supported. There are 3 calculation periods: daily, weekly, monthly. For the daily pivot levels it's possible to specify the GMT time shift.



The formulae, used for the calculation, are:



PIVOT_CLASSIC



Pivot (P) = (H + L + C) / 3

Resistance (R1) = (2 * P) - L Support (S1) = (2 * P) - H

R2 = P + H - L S2 = P - H + L

R3 = H + 2 * (P - L) S3 = L - 2 * (H - P)

PIVOT_FIBONACCI



Pivot (P) = (H + L + C) / 3

Resistance (R1) = P + 0.382(H – L) Support (S1) = P – 0.382(H – L)

R2 = P + 0.618*(H – L) S2 = P – 0.618*(H – L)

R3 = H + *(H – L) S3 = L - (H – L)

PIVOT_DEMARK



If C < O Then X = H + 2 * L + C;

If C > O Then X = 2 * H + L + C;

If C = O Then X = H + L + 2 * C;

Resistance (R1) = X / 2 - L; Support (S1) = X / 2 - H

PIVOT_CAMARILLA



R4 = (H - L) X 1.1 / 2 + C R3 = (H - L) X 1.1 / 4 + C R2 = (H - L) X 1.1 / 6 + C R1 = (H - L) X 1.1 / 12 + C

S1 = C - (H - L) X 1.1 / 12 S2 = C - (H - L) X 1.1 / 6 S3 = C - (H - L) X 1.1 / 4 S4 = C - (H - L) X 1.1 / 2

PIVOT_WOODIES



Pivot (P) = (H + L + 2 X C) / 4

Resistance (R1) = (2 X P) - L Support (S1) = (2 X P) - H

R2 = P + H - L S2 = P - H + L





At the image there are 4 indicators of PIVOT_CLASSIC with the different parameters are presented. The first parameter (GMT shift) is actual for the daily Pivots only.

