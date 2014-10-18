Bitcoin weekly bullish engulfing pattern
Trading Ideas

Bitcoin weekly bullish engulfing pattern

18 October 2014, 13:52
Ciprian Ioan Popa
Ciprian Ioan Popa
0
169
Follow this bullish pattern closely - see how to trade the bitcoin reversal trend with Elliot Wave and bitcoin price projection.Chart BITCOIN, W1, 2014.10.15 17:22 UTC, SafeCap Investments LTD, MetaTrader 4, Real
#bitcoin, Bullish Engulfing