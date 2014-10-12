The writer made 1 and only tweet and got 1,481 followers: he has the best twitter account ever

Peter Hessler is a writer.
He's penned numerous articles and several books
and been nominated for and won many prestigious awards.
He joined The New Yorker as a staff writer in 2000. From 2000
until 2007, he was the magazine’s correspondent in China. His Letter
from China articles included features on the basketball player Yao Ming,
a Shenzhen factory worker, and a rural family in the grip of a medical
crisis. His first book, “River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze,” won the
Kiriyama Prize and was short-listed for the Thomas Cook Travel Book
Award. His second book, “Oracle Bones,” was a finalist for the National
Book Award. He won an American Society of Magazine Editors award for his
piece “China’s Instant Cities,” about the entrepreneurial frenzy behind
China’s dramatic economic growth, published in National Geographic.
He completed his trilogy of China books with “Country Driving: A
Chinese Road Trip.” In 2011, Hessler was named a MacArthur Fellow. After
leaving China, Hessler moved to southwestern Colorado, where his
stories included a feature about the local uranium industry and a
profile of a small-town druggist. His collection of essays, “Strange
Stones: Dispatches from East and West,” was published by Harper in
2013. In the fall of 2011, Hessler moved to Cairo, Egypt, where he has
covered the ongoing revolution.
He has sent precisely one tweet.
How many tweets did you make to get 1,000 followers on your twitter? :)