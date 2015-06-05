10 Friday Reads - China’s manic bull market, Bill Gates: 'Don’t Be Like Me', and more

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- Eastern Exchanges (New Yorker) see also A goring concern: The economic dangers of China’s manic bull market (The Economist)
- How Companies Justify Big Pay Raises for CEOs (Bloomberg)
- Stats from the 2015 Fortune 500 List (TRB)
- What Twitter Can Be (Lower Case Capital)
- RealtyTrac: Average down payment falls to three-year low of 14.8% (Housing Wire)
- Krugman: The Insecure American (NY Times) but see Working 9-to-5 Becoming a Less Popular Way to Make a Living (AP)
- Collender: You’re Wrong If You Want To Reduce The National Debt (Forbes)
- Soon, This Is How You’ll Get to Cuba (Bloomberg)
- Scientists dismissed “hot streaks” in sports for decades. They were wrong. (Vox) see also What’s It Like To Be a Teenager in the NBA? (Basketball Insiders)
- Bill Gates, College Dropout: Don’t Be Like Me (The Upshot)
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