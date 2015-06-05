10 Friday Reads - China’s manic bull market, Bill Gates: 'Don’t Be Like Me', and more
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10 Friday Reads - China’s manic bull market, Bill Gates: 'Don’t Be Like Me', and more

5 June 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
249
  • Eastern Exchanges (New Yorkersee also A goring concern: The economic dangers of China’s manic bull market (The Economist)
  • How Companies Justify Big Pay Raises for CEOs (Bloomberg)
  • Stats from the 2015 Fortune 500 List (TRB)
  • What Twitter Can Be (Lower Case Capital)
  • RealtyTrac: Average down payment falls to three-year low of 14.8% (Housing Wire)
  • Krugman: The Insecure American (NY Timesbut see Working 9-to-5 Becoming a Less Popular Way to Make a Living (AP)
  • Collender: You’re Wrong If You Want To Reduce The National Debt (Forbes)
  • Soon, This Is How You’ll Get to Cuba (Bloomberg)
  • Scientists dismissed “hot streaks” in sports for decades. They were wrong. (Voxsee also What’s It Like To Be a Teenager in the NBA? (Basketball Insiders)
  • Bill Gates, College Dropout: Don’t Be Like Me (The Upshot)

What are you reading?

#stock market, twitter, Bill Gates