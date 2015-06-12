10 Friday Reads - Lesson for Dividend Investors, The Inside Story, Chine - bubble will burst soon, and more

China, the world’s worst investment bubble will burst soon (Marketwatch)

The Market for 'Lemons': A Lesson for Dividend Investors (RAFI)

Twitter’s CEO is stepping down. Here’s why the company’s in trouble. (Vox) see also For Twitter, Future Means Here and Now (NYT)

For Twitter, Future Means Here and Now (NYT) Apparently, the U.S. Economy Did Not Shrink This Year After All (Bloomberg)

Reagan and Thatcher Would Mock Today’s Pessimists (RealClearMarkets)

The Inside Story of How the iPhone Crippled BlackBerry (WSJ)

The Dalai Lama’s Daily Routine and Information Diet (Brain Pickings)

No, The Moon Is Not To Blame (fivethirtyeight)

Ornette Coleman Dies at 85; Composer and Saxophonist Reshaped Jazz (NY Times)

The Jaguar F-Type S Coupe Is the Best Car Jaguar Makes for the Money (Bloomberg)

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