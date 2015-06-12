10 Friday Reads - Lesson for Dividend Investors, The Inside Story, Chine - bubble will burst soon, and more

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- China, the world’s worst investment bubble will burst soon (Marketwatch)
- The Market for 'Lemons': A Lesson for Dividend Investors (RAFI)
- Twitter’s CEO is stepping down. Here’s why the company’s in trouble. (Vox) see also For Twitter, Future Means Here and Now (NYT)
- Apparently, the U.S. Economy Did Not Shrink This Year After All (Bloomberg)
- Reagan and Thatcher Would Mock Today’s Pessimists (RealClearMarkets)
- The Inside Story of How the iPhone Crippled BlackBerry (WSJ)
- The Dalai Lama’s Daily Routine and Information Diet (Brain Pickings)
- No, The Moon Is Not To Blame (fivethirtyeight)
- Ornette Coleman Dies at 85; Composer and Saxophonist Reshaped Jazz (NY Times)
- The Jaguar F-Type S Coupe Is the Best Car Jaguar Makes for the Money (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?