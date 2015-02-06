10 Friday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Friday Reads

6 February 2015, 19:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
496
  • Plush Life: Why did people lose their minds over Beanie Babies? (Slate)
  • Dimensions of Popularity: The Journal of Portfolio Management (IIJ)
  • Diversification: From Free Lunch to Greedy Fee-Eater? (Chief Investment Officer)
  • What on earth is the ECB up to? (Coppola Comment)
  • UH-OH Dominic Rossi: Why S&P 500 can reach the 3,000 level by 2020 (FT)
  • You Have No Idea What Happened. Literally.  (New Yorker)
  • This is Your Brain on Twitter (Medium)
  • Meet the crunchy, chemical-hating anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists. From 100 years ago. (WonkBlogsee also Anti-Vaxxers Are as American as Apple Pie (Daily Beast)
  • The GOP should become the Party of Math (The Week)
  • The new Bob Dylan album is a tour de force of restrained genius (GQ)

What are you reading?

#S&P 500, twitter, Bob Dylan