10 Friday Reads

Plush Life: Why did people lose their minds over Beanie Babies? (Slate)

Dimensions of Popularity: The Journal of Portfolio Management (IIJ)

Diversification: From Free Lunch to Greedy Fee-Eater? (Chief Investment Officer)

What on earth is the ECB up to? (Coppola Comment)

UH-OH Dominic Rossi: Why S&P 500 can reach the 3,000 level by 2020 (FT)

You Have No Idea What Happened. Literally. (New Yorker)

This is Your Brain on Twitter (Medium)

Meet the crunchy, chemical-hating anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists. From 100 years ago. (WonkBlog) see also Anti-Vaxxers Are as American as Apple Pie (Daily Beast)

Anti-Vaxxers Are as American as Apple Pie (Daily Beast) The GOP should become the Party of Math (The Week)

The new Bob Dylan album is a tour de force of restrained genius (GQ)

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