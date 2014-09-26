Social media platform Hootsuite announced $60 million in new funding to bring the total funding to $250 million

The Vancouver-based firm asaid it was also buying Zeetl, a Canadian social telephony startup, which will let it integrate voice calls into dashboard.



Ryan Holmes, the CEO of Hootsuite, told that the feature will let companies skip a few steps to perform customer outreach. "It cuts out the need to DM, follow or any of the other rigamarole," Holmes says.

The technology negates the need for a customer to follow and message a company when they need information. Instead, when a customer tweets or posts an enquiry the company can post a unique link which is publicly available but accessible only to the specific customer through authentication.

Once the link is opened, the customer is provided with a unique local phone number and Skype ID to speak with an advisor.

This follows the company’s recent acquisition of social campaign management platform, Brightkit.

"Acquisitions form an important part of our growth strategy,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO.

“We're expecting big things from the brilliant team at Zeetl and Brightkit and are looking forward to getting this technology into the hands of our customers.”

Hootsuite recently surpassed 10 million users and boasts support from about three quarters of the Fortune 1000. The platform lets those brands publish status updates on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus and other social media outlets via a single dashboard.

Previous funding has come from Accel Partners, Insight Venture Partners and OMERS Ventures, among others. The most recent round, last August, was for $165 million, which may have put Hootsuite's valuation in the billion-dollar range.

