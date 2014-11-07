Weekly Digest Nov 3-7: Draghi's strategy, ApplePay and AliPay, Twitter office in Hong Kong, Jeff Gundluch on stocks diversification

0
645
Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Mario Draghi's press conference: promises seem to be the main policy. What awaits the euro?
- The New York Times: For Draghi, Promises Are Still His Main Policy Option
- Reuters: ECB ready to do more if needed, signs up to Draghi's target
- Bloomberg: Draghi Reinforces ECB Stimulus Momentum to Assuage Investors
- MQL5 Blogs: Trading News Events: ECB Interest Rate Decision
- MarketWatch: Why it’s unwise to mess with ECB boss Draghi
- MQL5 Blogs: Ooops Draghi did it again
- Pound sterling live: Pound Euro Exchange Rate (GBP/EUR) Surges on ECB Rhetoric, But Then Falls Back Again
- FXStreet: Draghi triggers new euro downleg
The WSJ: Euro Falls to Two-Year Low After Draghi Signals More ECB Action
Forex news:
- CNBC: Dollar stands tall near 4-year high before US jobs data
- Bloomberg: Won Wins, Rupee Loses in Bank of Japan Stimulus Expansion
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Dollar Firm ahead of Job Data
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Forecast November 7, 2014, Technical Analysis
- DailyFX: Dollar Rallies to More than Five Year High as Payrolls Approach
- Reuters: Ruble sinks, markets await U.S. jobs numbers
- Reuters: UK readies for FX settlement with 6 banks on Wednesday -sources
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound, Dollar and Euro Rate Today: Euro Recovers from ECB Dip, GBP Weaker, US Dollar Remains Supreme
This week's main events, analysis: Republican victory, OPEC forecasts, central banks
- MarketWatch: Oil tumbles after OPEC cuts demand forecast
- The WSJ: OPEC May Act If Oil Falls to $70 a Barrel
- MarketWatch: Republican victory may mean quicker Fed hike pace
- Bloomberg: Singapore Returns Up to $9 Billion to Banks in Rate Probe
- Bloomberg: BOJ Adopts Shame Gauge as Japan Targets Higher Returns
- MarketWatch: Bank of America adjusts results
- The Economist: Economists' roundtable on the euro zone. A QE proposal for Europe’s crisis
Business & companies news: ApplePay and AliPay, US airspace industry, Disney profits, Twitter office in Hong Kong
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba Group's chairman Jack Ma and Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced that they will work together on payment services
- MarketWatch: Apple and Google: Stick with the best
- Reuters: Apple blocks malware targeting products in China
- Bloomberg: Puma Raises Sales Outlook for 2014 as Sneaker Sales Rebound
- Reuters: U.S. space industry girds for more oversight after accidents
- BBC News: Twitter opening office in Hong Kong
- Reuters: Disney profit meets estimates with help from 'Guardians' film
- Barron's: Japan’s New Stimulus Can Send Orix Shares Up
Trader's self-development: Candlestick charting, ways to trade gold, a new cryptocurrency
- Barron's: The Pros and Cons of Stock Diversification
- MQL5 Blogs: The relationship between the strategy and the margin
- The Guardian: Regular investing: whether you have £10 or £500 there's a place for you
- Barron's: 3 Ways to Trade Gold Now
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - Candlestick charting Explained by Gregory L. Morris
- MarketWatch: The best investment advice ever
- MQL5 Blogs: Cryptocurrency World. ALTCOIN - Don’t invest in just any coin with a fancy name and speculative features
- MarketWatch: If you can’t beat the stock market, join it