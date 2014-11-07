Weekly Digest Nov 3-7: Draghi's strategy, ApplePay and AliPay, Twitter office in Hong Kong, Jeff Gundluch on stocks diversification

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Mario Draghi's press conference: promises seem to be the main policy. What awaits the euro?

Forex news:



This week's main events, analysis: Republican victory, OPEC forecasts, central banks



Business & companies news: ApplePay and AliPay, US airspace industry, Disney profits, Twitter office in Hong Kong

