Weekly Digest Nov 3-7: Draghi's strategy, ApplePay and AliPay, Twitter office in Hong Kong, Jeff Gundluch on stocks diversification
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Weekly Digest Nov 3-7: Draghi's strategy, ApplePay and AliPay, Twitter office in Hong Kong, Jeff Gundluch on stocks diversification

7 November 2014, 12:25
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Mario Draghi's press conference: promises seem to be the main policy. What awaits the euro?

Forex news:

This week's main events, analysis: Republican victory, OPEC forecasts, central banks

Business & companies news: ApplePay and AliPay, US airspace industry, Disney profits, Twitter office in Hong Kong

Trader's self-development: Candlestick charting, ways to trade gold, a new cryptocurrency

#Cryptocurrency, weekly digest, twitter, altcoin, ApplePay, AliPay, currency forecasts, Jeff Gundluch