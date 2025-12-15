[$2,676 Profits] from Daytrading Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'





Daytrading using Supply Demand EA ProBot. How is done? I use the EA to place high quality trades. After a trade has been placed i get an alert, then I evaluate each trade using top-down analysis. Based on the specific trade, I adjust the take profit and stop loss , or close a trade early if I no longer see a clear edge. I do not like to overtrade. I usually place a maximum of 1–3 trades per day, or none at all when market conditions are slow. When I like a setup, I can scale into a trade by adding more positions using ONE-CLICK trading, simply by clicking the zone label next to the Supply or Demand zone. This method is ideal for traders who want to keep some control in their trading. Supply Demand EA ProBot is doing 99% of the work by giving you high quality signals while letting you do the 1% by adjusting trades.

NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.



In today’s session, the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed three short trades: NAS100, AUDJPY and USDJPY. I liked the NAS100 setup, so I scaled into the trade by adding more positions manually using the ONE-CLICK trading feature. In the video, you are able to see all trades placed by the EA and how I managed them step by step. If you have any questions you can send me a DM and i would love to assist you.

If you are struggling with consistency and you want to improve your results, you have the possibility to join my 1:1 Daytrading Mentorship Program using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'. Mentorship is fully personalized, based on your own needs, experience level, and goals, helping you improve market analysis, trade management, when to scale up or scale down on trades and improve overall confidence in live market conditions.





