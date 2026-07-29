METEORA - DAY 3

Hello, friends!

I'm continuing to test my new manual trading system, METEORA. Testing is an interesting process because you're entering uncharted territory and trying to understand how the system works, tweaking the algorithm, and so on.

After testing, if everything works well, I'm planning to "top up" my capital and begin real trading. And, of course, I'll share this system with all traders on the MQL5 portal. So, be patient—soon you'll have a cool money-making engine!





LIVE SIGNAL METEORA MANUAL TRADING SYSTEM

Watch another video about how the METEORA system works here:



