100% Profit in 1.5 months- Check this Forex Robot

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Hello everyone,
My Forex Robot achieved 100% Profit within 1.5 months with a Starting balance 1000$. MT4 version achieved 100% profit but MT5 version might require some more time. Please Login to MT4 and MT5 Mobile App and monitor trades for next few weeks.
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MT4 SERVER : ICMarketsSC-Demo01
Login : 12751997
Password : ForxAnalytics@2026
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MT5 SERVER : ICMarketsSC-Demo
Login : 52893737
Password : ForxAnalytics@2026
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This 30$ Forex Robot will be release soon after updating.
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Telegram Channel : https://t.me/ForxAnalytics
Telegram Support : https://t.me/forxanalytics
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@ForxAnalytics
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