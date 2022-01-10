A2SR: How to create a trade plan US30

US30

US30’s primary objective is to indicate the U.S. economy’s general health and the direction of trends.

Given that its component firms are some of the world’s largest companies,

- the index gives an insight into the strength of the global economy.





In general they are investors: "position traders".

A position trader is a type of trader who holds a position in an asset for a long period of time.

The holding period may vary from several weeks to years.

- The capital prepared by such investors is generally large.



lower business growth prospects

this reason that investors start to sell stocks

start to move downwards

vice-versa