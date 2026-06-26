🔴 5 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

Trade Gold Without Watching Gold.

What would you do with four extra hours a day?

That is roughly how much time active gold traders spend watching charts, waiting for setups, second-guessing entries, and managing positions that should be managing themselves. Four hours of screen time for trades that take two minutes to set up and twenty minutes to play out.

Nova GOLD Breakout handles the entire process. The session range forms automatically. The breakout fires automatically. The retest entry opens automatically. The fallback catches the reversal automatically. You set your risk, attach it to XAUUSD M1, and walk away.

The trade happens when it should happen, not when you happen to be watching.

Three Stages. Every Session. No Manual Input.

The EA defines the session range from the high and low of a configurable time window. When price breaks one of those levels, the breakout trade opens. If price moves toward the target and retests the broken level, the retest entry fires automatically. If the breakout fails completely and price reverses through the other side of the range, the fallback trade opens in the new direction.

Up to four trades from a single session. Every one triggered by price doing what price actually does, not by you being in the right place at the right time to click a button.

Watch It Run Live Right Now

Nova 002 is a clean, single-EA live signal. Nova GOLD Breakout running solo at 0.03 lot, pushing through the recovery phase with full transparency. Every trade visible. Every session posted.

Join the Telegram channel and watch the system work in real market conditions. Then decide.

Watch Live On Telegram

5 Days. Two EAs. One Price.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5 at $99 and Nova DNA Trader comes with it free. A 7-pair forex portfolio system worth $199. Gold and forex majors both covered, fully automated, for the price of one EA.

After buying, message me directly on MQL5. I will get Nova DNA Trader added to your account personally.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 5 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.