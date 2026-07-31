The First Week Is Where The Real Gap Opens

A $10 Daily Increase Sounds Small Until You Look At What A Week Of It Adds Up To.

$10 a day doesn't sound dramatic on its own. But the Nova Gold Rush isn't one $10 jump, it's thirty of them stacked in a row, and the gap between the early days and the later ones opens faster than it feels like it should.

Day one is $30. By day seven, it's already $90, triple where it started in under a week. By day fourteen, $160. Halfway through the month, the price has already gone up more than five times over from where it opened.

Why The Early Days Matter More Than Any Other Point In The Month

The percentage jump is steepest right at the start. Going from $30 to $90 is a 200 percent increase in a week. Going from $250 to $330 near the end is a much smaller jump by comparison, even though the dollar amounts involved are bigger. The first week of August is where the price moves the most relative to where it started, which makes it the highest-leverage window in the entire month.

Waiting even a few days inside that first week changes the number meaningfully. Waiting past it changes it a lot more.

Tomorrow Is Day One

$30, for one day only. Then day two is $40, and it keeps moving from there until it hits $330 on August 31st and stops.

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Thirty small jumps in a row add up to a big gap fast. The first week is where most of that gap opens.