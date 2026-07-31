My Simple Routine Before Every XAUUSD Scalping Session

Every trading day I follow the same simple routine before opening any XAUUSD scalp, and it has helped me stay consistent and avoid impulsive entries.

Step 1 - Check the session. Gold behaves very differently depending on the time of day. I only scalp during London and New York overlap, when liquidity and volatility are highest.

Step 2 - Identify the trend. I mark the high and low of the previous day. If price is trading above the previous day high, I look for long entries on pullbacks. Below it, I focus on shorts.

Step 3 - Wait for a clean entry. I do not chase the market. I wait for a candle to close back above or below the level I am watching, and only then I place the order.

Step 4 - Keep the risk small. Every trade uses the same fixed risk, usually 0.5% of the account. A few small losses never hurt, but a single oversized position can ruin a whole week of work.

Scalping is not about making more trades, it is about taking only the best setups. Discipline beats excitement every time.