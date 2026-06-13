⏳ 18 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

The Trade Most Gold Traders Lose. Step By Step.

The session opens. Price builds a range. The window closes and the high and low of that range become the breakout levels for the day.

Price breaks above the range high. A buy trade opens. Stop loss sits at the range low. So far, completely standard.

The Pullback Nobody Plans For

Price moves up. Maybe thirty percent of the way toward target. Then it stalls and starts drifting back down toward the level it just broke.

For a manual trader, this is the moment of doubt where stops get moved or trades get closed early. For most EAs, this is simply the slow walk toward the stop loss with nothing left to do.

Price touches the broken level again. Nova GOLD Breakout enters a second buy here. Same direction, same stop. The retest is treated as a second chance at the same trade, often at a better price than the original entry.

When The Whole Idea Was Wrong

Sometimes price does not respect the retest either. It keeps falling, takes out both the original and retest stop losses, and reaches the bottom of the range.

Most systems stop here. They took the loss, session over.

Nova GOLD Breakout opens a fallback sell trade in the new direction. The logic: price just proved the upside breakout was false AND had enough momentum to break the opposite side of its own range. That is information, not just a loss. And if price retests this new level too, the same retest logic fires again.

Up to four trades from one session range, each one a direct response to what price actually did.

Watch It Happen

Every trade posted live on Telegram as it happens.

t.me/novaalgotrading

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 18 days left.

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