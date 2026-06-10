SCANNER TREND [tambangEA]
- Profesional Multi Trend -
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771256
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180542
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180543
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is a professional dashboard indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple symbols and multiple timeframes from one clean visual interface.
The indicator combines trend direction, momentum, trend strength, pullback timing, higher-timeframe confirmation, and signal quality into a structured scanner dashboard. It is built for traders who want faster market scanning, clearer directional bias, and a more disciplined way to identify potential trading opportunities.
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] does not open trades automatically. It is a decision-support tool that helps traders analyze market conditions more efficiently.
Main Concept
The scanner is designed around a practical trend-following workflow:
- EMA is used as a trend filter.
- Supertrend confirms the main market direction.
- MACD measures momentum strength or weakening momentum.
- DMI / ADX validates whether the market has sufficient trend strength.
- Stochastic is used as a pullback timing tool, not as a standalone reversal signal.
- MTF Filter helps confirm whether the lower-timeframe signal agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.
- Normalized Score ranks the strength of each setup from bearish to bullish conditions.
This structure allows the trader to quickly identify whether a market is bullish, bearish, neutral, blocked by higher timeframe, or filtered by the selected signal mode.
Key Features
Multi-Symbol Scanner
Monitor several instruments from one dashboard, such as forex pairs, gold, indices, or other symbols available in your broker’s Market Watch.
Multi-Timeframe Scanner
Analyze multiple timeframes at once, for example:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
This helps traders identify alignment or conflict between short-term and higher-timeframe conditions.
Matrix Dashboard
The dashboard displays symbols as rows and timeframes as columns. Each cell shows the current signal status and score.
Example:
- SB 90 = Strong Buy with score 90
- SS -80 = Strong Sell with score -80
- BW 60 = Buy Watch with score 60
- SW -60 = Sell Watch with score -60
Signal Codes
- SB = Strong Buy
- BW = Buy Watch
- N = Neutral
- SW = Sell Watch
- SS = Strong Sell
- MB = MTF Block
- FB = Mode Filtered
- ND = No Data
Strongest Setup Panel
The indicator can automatically detect and display the strongest current setup from all scanned symbols and timeframes.
This panel shows:
- Target symbol and timeframe
- Final signal
- Signal quality
- Normalized score
- Trend bias
- MTF confirmation
- EMA status
- MACD status
- DMI status
- ADX strength
- Stochastic timing
- Supertrend direction
Three Detail Panel Modes
The detail panel can operate in three different modes:
- Strongest Setup
Displays the best setup found across the entire scanner.
- Current Chart Detail
Displays details for the currently opened chart symbol and timeframe.
- Selected Cell Detail
Displays details for the scanner cell selected by the user.
This makes the dashboard flexible for both automatic scanning and manual review.
Chart Arrow and Text Signals
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] can display arrow and text signals directly on the chart when a new signal appears.
Supported chart signals:
- Strong Buy
- Buy Watch
- Sell Watch
- Strong Sell
These chart objects help the trader visually review where the signal occurred on price action.
Signal Quality Grade
The scanner includes a quality grade system to help prioritize setups.
Examples:
- A+ = Very strong setup
- A = Strong valid setup
- B = Watchable setup
- C = Weak or neutral condition
- MTF Block = Signal blocked by higher-timeframe filter
- Mode Block / Filtered = Signal rejected by the selected signal mode
Signal Mode Options
The indicator supports different operating modes:
- Aggressive – more sensitive signal reading
- Balanced – standard recommended mode
- Conservative – stricter filtering for higher-quality setups
This allows traders to adjust the scanner according to their trading style.
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to a chart.
- Set the symbol list according to your broker’s available instruments.
- Choose the timeframes you want to scan.
- Select your preferred signal mode.
- Read the scanner matrix to find strong or watchable setups.
- Use the detail panel to understand why a setup is strong, weak, blocked, or neutral.
- Confirm the signal with your own trading plan, risk management, and market context.
Recommended Workflow
For a structured workflow:
- Look for clusters of similar signals across several timeframes.
- Prioritize Strong Buy or Strong Sell signals with high absolute score.
- Check the detail panel for confirmation from trend, momentum, ADX, and MTF filter.
- Avoid low-quality signals during sideways or unclear market conditions.
- Use chart arrows and text as visual timing references.
- Always apply proper risk management before taking any trade.
Suggested Use Cases
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] can be used for:
- Trend-following analysis
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Watchlist monitoring
- Intraday scanning
- Swing-trading preparation
- Market bias filtering
- Finding strong directional setups
- Avoiding mixed or low-quality market conditions
Important Notes
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is an indicator and scanner, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically.
No indicator can guarantee future results. Market conditions can change quickly, especially during high-impact news, low-liquidity sessions, or abnormal volatility. Traders should always combine this tool with their own analysis, trading plan, and risk management.
Best For
- Traders who monitor multiple symbols
- Traders who use multi-timeframe confirmation
- Trend-following traders
- Intraday and swing traders
- Traders who prefer visual dashboards
- Traders who want structured signal filtering instead of manually checking many charts
Summary
SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that helps traders scan the market faster, identify trend direction more clearly, and prioritize higher-quality trading setups.
It combines trend, momentum, strength, timing, higher-timeframe confirmation, scoring, and signal quality into one practical dashboard for MetaTrader.