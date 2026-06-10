SCANNER TREND [tambangEA]

- Profesional Multi Trend -













MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771256

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180542

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180543













































SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is a professional dashboard indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple symbols and multiple timeframes from one clean visual interface.

The indicator combines trend direction, momentum, trend strength, pullback timing, higher-timeframe confirmation, and signal quality into a structured scanner dashboard. It is built for traders who want faster market scanning, clearer directional bias, and a more disciplined way to identify potential trading opportunities.

SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] does not open trades automatically. It is a decision-support tool that helps traders analyze market conditions more efficiently.

Main Concept

The scanner is designed around a practical trend-following workflow:

EMA is used as a trend filter.

Supertrend confirms the main market direction.

MACD measures momentum strength or weakening momentum.

DMI / ADX validates whether the market has sufficient trend strength.

Stochastic is used as a pullback timing tool, not as a standalone reversal signal.

MTF Filter helps confirm whether the lower-timeframe signal agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.

Normalized Score ranks the strength of each setup from bearish to bullish conditions.

This structure allows the trader to quickly identify whether a market is bullish, bearish, neutral, blocked by higher timeframe, or filtered by the selected signal mode.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Scanner

Monitor several instruments from one dashboard, such as forex pairs, gold, indices, or other symbols available in your broker’s Market Watch.

Multi-Timeframe Scanner

Analyze multiple timeframes at once, for example:

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

This helps traders identify alignment or conflict between short-term and higher-timeframe conditions.

Matrix Dashboard

The dashboard displays symbols as rows and timeframes as columns. Each cell shows the current signal status and score.

Example:

SB 90 = Strong Buy with score 90

SS -80 = Strong Sell with score -80

BW 60 = Buy Watch with score 60

SW -60 = Sell Watch with score -60

Signal Codes

SB = Strong Buy

BW = Buy Watch

N = Neutral

SW = Sell Watch

SS = Strong Sell

MB = MTF Block

FB = Mode Filtered

ND = No Data

Strongest Setup Panel

The indicator can automatically detect and display the strongest current setup from all scanned symbols and timeframes.

This panel shows:

Target symbol and timeframe

Final signal

Signal quality

Normalized score

Trend bias

MTF confirmation

EMA status

MACD status

DMI status

ADX strength

Stochastic timing

Supertrend direction

Three Detail Panel Modes

The detail panel can operate in three different modes:

Strongest Setup

Displays the best setup found across the entire scanner. Current Chart Detail

Displays details for the currently opened chart symbol and timeframe. Selected Cell Detail

Displays details for the scanner cell selected by the user.

This makes the dashboard flexible for both automatic scanning and manual review.

Chart Arrow and Text Signals

SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] can display arrow and text signals directly on the chart when a new signal appears.

Supported chart signals:

Strong Buy

Buy Watch

Sell Watch

Strong Sell

These chart objects help the trader visually review where the signal occurred on price action.

Signal Quality Grade

The scanner includes a quality grade system to help prioritize setups.

Examples:

A+ = Very strong setup

A = Strong valid setup

B = Watchable setup

C = Weak or neutral condition

MTF Block = Signal blocked by higher-timeframe filter

Mode Block / Filtered = Signal rejected by the selected signal mode

Signal Mode Options

The indicator supports different operating modes:

Aggressive – more sensitive signal reading

Balanced – standard recommended mode

Conservative – stricter filtering for higher-quality setups

This allows traders to adjust the scanner according to their trading style.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to a chart. Set the symbol list according to your broker’s available instruments. Choose the timeframes you want to scan. Select your preferred signal mode. Read the scanner matrix to find strong or watchable setups. Use the detail panel to understand why a setup is strong, weak, blocked, or neutral. Confirm the signal with your own trading plan, risk management, and market context.

Recommended Workflow

For a structured workflow:

Look for clusters of similar signals across several timeframes. Prioritize Strong Buy or Strong Sell signals with high absolute score. Check the detail panel for confirmation from trend, momentum, ADX, and MTF filter. Avoid low-quality signals during sideways or unclear market conditions. Use chart arrows and text as visual timing references. Always apply proper risk management before taking any trade.

Suggested Use Cases

SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] can be used for:

Trend-following analysis

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Watchlist monitoring

Intraday scanning

Swing-trading preparation

Market bias filtering

Finding strong directional setups

Avoiding mixed or low-quality market conditions

Important Notes

SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is an indicator and scanner, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically.

No indicator can guarantee future results. Market conditions can change quickly, especially during high-impact news, low-liquidity sessions, or abnormal volatility. Traders should always combine this tool with their own analysis, trading plan, and risk management.

Best For

Traders who monitor multiple symbols

Traders who use multi-timeframe confirmation

Trend-following traders

Intraday and swing traders

Traders who prefer visual dashboards

Traders who want structured signal filtering instead of manually checking many charts

Summary

SCANNER TREND [tambangEA] is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that helps traders scan the market faster, identify trend direction more clearly, and prioritize higher-quality trading setups.

It combines trend, momentum, strength, timing, higher-timeframe confirmation, scoring, and signal quality into one practical dashboard for MetaTrader.



