⏳ 25 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

New Gold EA. XAUUSD M1. Download The Free Demo And See What Three Stage Logic Looks Like On Gold.

Nova GOLD Breakout is a new EA built exclusively for gold. No indicators, no martingale, no grid. Just a session-based range and three stages of logic that adapt to what gold actually does after a breakout fires.

The free demo is in the Strategy Tester right now. Five minutes and you will see exactly what this system does before spending anything.

Why Three Stages

Gold rarely moves cleanly from breakout to target. Most of the time it fakes, retests, or reverses. A system with only one stage of logic, enter on breakout and wait, gets destroyed by that behavior. Every gold trader has lived through it.

Three stages means the EA has an answer for every outcome.

Breakout holds and continues to target. Covered by stage one.

Breakout moves partway then retests the level before continuing. Covered by stage two. The EA enters again at the retest instead of sitting on a floating loss.

Breakout fails completely and price pushes through the other side of the range. Covered by stage three. The EA enters the fallback trade in the new direction.

One session. Three possible outcomes. All three traded instead of only one.

Live Signal. Real Account. Watch It Now.

Nova GOLD Breakout is one of the core EAs running in the Nova 002 live signal. Real trades on real gold market conditions. Follow it and watch how the three stages behave before committing to anything.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

25 Days Left At $99

Free demo. Live signal. $99 until July 1. $249 after. Try it today.

Download The Free Demo | $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.