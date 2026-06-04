New Gold EA | $99 Launch Price | Here Is Everything In One Place

⏳ 27 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

New Gold EA. Free Demo. $99 Launch Price. Here Is Everything In One Place.

If you trade gold and you have not seen Nova GOLD Breakout yet, this is the post that covers everything.

The EA

Nova GOLD Breakout runs on XAUUSD M1. It uses a time-based session range to define breakout levels, then trades three stages: the initial breakout, the retest if price pulls back before hitting target, and the fallback if the breakout fails and reverses.

No martingale. No grid. Stop loss on every trade. Built for gold from scratch, not adapted from something else.

The Live Signal

It is not just a backtest. Nova GOLD Breakout is running right now in the Nova 002 live signal on a real account. You can watch every trade it takes in real market conditions before you commit to anything.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

The Demo

Free. Available in the Strategy Tester right now. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and run a backtest. See the breakout entries, the retest entries, the fallback trades. See the full logic in action on real gold price history before you spend anything.

The Price

$99 until July 1, 2026.

$249 after July 1, 2026. Permanently.

27 days left at the launch price. Then it is gone and it does not come back.

If gold automation built specifically for XAUUSD is something you have been looking for, the demo is right there. Try it. Then decide before July 1.

Download The Free Demo | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.