⏳ 29 Days Left | Verify Nova GOLD Breakout in Your Strategy Tester Before July 1

Nova GOLD Breakout is at its introductory price of $99. In exactly 29 days, that price increases permanently.

Get Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 for 29 More Days

Don't Take My Word For It. Put Nova GOLD Breakout to the Test Yourself.

The MQL5 Market is full of promises, but the only thing that actually matters is real, verifiable logic. When I built Nova GOLD Breakout, I didn't want to create another "black box" system that hides its mechanics. I wanted to build an Expert Advisor with a clear, mathematical approach to Gold's unique volatility, and I want you to verify it yourself.

If you have ever loaded a standard breakout EA onto XAUUSD, you know exactly what happens: it gets shredded by fakeouts. Standard systems see a broken high, buy immediately, and get trapped when Gold whipsaws back into the range.

Nova GOLD Breakout was built specifically to solve this problem through its automated 3-Stage framework.

How to Verify the Logic in 3 Steps

You don't need to risk a single dollar to see how this EA handles the market. I highly encourage every trader to download the free demo and run a visual backtest on XAUUSD. Here is what you should look out for while watching the visual mode:

1. Watch the Range Definition: Watch how the EA maps out the daily session ranges. It waits for the right time window, marks the boundaries, and prepares for the volume spike.

2. Observe Stage Two (The Retest): This is where most EAs lose money. Watch what happens when Gold breaks a boundary, pulls all the way back to the line to trap retail traders, and triggers our retest logic. Instead of panicking, Nova GOLD Breakout uses this as a high-probability secondary entry in the same direction.

3. Analyze Stage Three (The Fallback): Look closely at the moments where a breakout completely fails. When Gold violently reverses through the entire daily range, the EA doesn't sit on its hands, it flips the bias and targets the opposite side, turning a failed breakout into a fresh opportunity.

Track It Live on a Real Account

Backtests are great for understanding logic, but live performance is what pays the bills. Nova GOLD Breakout is actively running right now on our live account, driving the Nova 002 trading signal. You can monitor every single trade, see the drawdown metrics, and watch how it handles live spreads and execution in real-time.

Monitor the Nova 002 Live Signal Here

The Clock is Ticking: 29 Days Left

Right now, Nova GOLD Breakout is available for just $99. On July 1, 2026, the launch phase ends and the price adjusts to its permanent value of $249.

Download the free demo via the product page below, run it on XAUUSD M1, and let the data speak for itself.

Download the Free Demo & Get Nova GOLD Breakout for $99

Have questions about setup or optimization? Drop me a message directly on my profile. I read and reply to everyone.