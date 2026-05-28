FVG iFVG Smart Zones is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG) directly on the chart.



The indicator automatically identifies bullish and bearish imbalance zones based on market structure and price inefficiencies. Zones are displayed in real time with clean smart rectangles and optional labels for improved chart readability.

Key Features:

• Automatic Bullish & Bearish FVG detection

• Optional iFVG (mitigated imbalance) visualization

• Smart mitigation logic using Close or Wick mode

• Extendable imbalance zones

• Lightweight and optimized structure

• Clean professional chart visualization

• Fully customizable colors and settings

• Designed for scalping, intraday and Smart Money trading

Main Settings:

• Lookback Bars – number of historical bars used for zone detection

• Show FVG – enable or disable active Fair Value Gap zones

• Show iFVG – enable or disable mitigated / inverse FVG zones

• Close Mitigation – use candle close for mitigation confirmation

• Wick Mitigation – use candle wick for faster zone mitigation detection

• Extend Zones – extend detected zones to the current chart area

• Minimum Gap Points – filter small gaps and reduce chart noise

• Bullish FVG Color – customize bullish imbalance zones

• Bearish FVG Color – customize bearish imbalance zones

• Bullish iFVG Color – customize mitigated bullish zones

• Bearish iFVG Color – customize mitigated bearish zones

• Show Labels – display FVG / iFVG text labels on the chart

How to Install:

• Open MetaTrader 4

• Click File → Open Data Folder

• Open MQL4 → Indicators

• Copy FVG iFVG Smart Zones.ex4 into the Indicators folder

• Restart MetaTrader 4

• Open Navigator → Indicators

• Drag the indicator onto the chart

FVG iFVG Smart Zones can be used to identify:

• Institutional imbalance areas

• Potential reaction zones

• Liquidity inefficiencies

• Smart Money Concepts (SMC) setups

• High-probability entry locations

The indicator is suitable for all symbols and timeframes.

Recommended Usage:

For best performance, use together with market structure, liquidity sweeps, BOS/CHOCH confirmations, or session-based trading strategies.

Support:

If you have any questions, installation issues, or need help with the settings, please contact me via MQL5 private message.