How to Generate Editable MQL5 Source Code From Your Own Strategy

Most traders who build Expert Advisors hit the same wall: they have a clear strategy in their head — entry rules, filters, exit logic, risk parameters — but the gap between that mental model and a working, editable .mq5 file feels enormous. They either pay a developer hundreds of dollars for a black-box EA they cannot modify, or they spend weeks learning MQL5 syntax before writing a single functional line. Neither path is efficient.

This article walks through the technical process of translating a trading strategy into clean, structured, editable MQL5 source code — from defining your logic in plain terms to understanding how that logic maps to actual MQL5 constructs, validation routines, and risk modules that professional EA developers use.

Why Editable Source Code Is Non-Negotiable

A compiled .ex5 file you cannot read is a liability. You cannot verify what it does during a news spike. You cannot change the lot sizing model when your account grows from $5,000 to $50,000. You cannot add a session filter when you discover the strategy underperforms during the Asian session. You are entirely dependent on whoever built it.

An EA you cannot edit is not a tool — it is a dependency. Every parameter you cannot inspect is a risk you cannot quantify.

Editable source code gives you the ability to audit logic, change risk percentages, add broker-specific pip adjustments, and evolve the system as market conditions shift. It is not optional for serious traders — it is the baseline.

Step 1 — Define Your Strategy in Structured Logic Before Touching Code

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The most common reason MQL5 code becomes unmaintainable is that the trader starts writing code before fully specifying the rules. Vague strategies produce vague code. Start with a structured logic document that captures every decision the EA must make.

The Strategy Specification Template

Component Question to Answer Example Entry Signal What condition triggers a trade? 20 EMA crosses above 50 EMA on M15 Confirmation Filter What secondary condition must align? RSI(14) above 50 on the same bar close Session Filter Which hours is trading allowed? 08:00 – 17:00 broker time (London/NY overlap) Stop Loss Fixed pips, ATR multiple, or structure-based? 1.5 × ATR(14) below entry candle low Take Profit Fixed pips, R:R ratio, or trailing? 2:1 reward-to-risk from entry Risk Per Trade Percentage of account balance or fixed lots? 1.0% of account balance per trade Max Open Trades How many concurrent positions? 1 per symbol Exit Override Any time-based or condition-based forced exit? Close all trades at 16:55 broker time

Every row in this table maps directly to a code block. Entry signals become indicator calls. Session filters become time comparison logic. Risk per trade becomes a lot size calculation function. When your specification is this granular, code generation — manual or assisted — is a translation exercise, not a creative one.

Step 2 — Map Strategy Components to MQL5 Structures

MQL5 has a well-defined architecture. Understanding where each strategy component belongs prevents the "wall of code in OnTick()" anti-pattern that plagues beginner EAs.

Strategy Component MQL5 Location Key Function / Class Input parameters Global scope input keyword declarations Indicator handles OnInit() iMA() , iRSI() , iATR() Signal evaluation OnTick() → called function Custom CheckSignal() function Order execution Called from OnTick() CTrade class, trade.Buy() Risk / lot calculation Called before order send Custom CalcLotSize() function Position management OnTick() → called function CPositionInfo , PositionSelect() Cleanup / deinitialization OnDeinit() IndicatorRelease()

Clean MQL5 code is not about writing less — it is about putting each piece in the right place so the compiler, the tester, and future-you can all follow the logic without confusion.

Step 3 — Build the Core Skeleton First

Before implementing any strategy logic, build the structural skeleton. This is the scaffolding every EA needs regardless of the strategy inside it.

// ============================================================ // EA Skeleton — Replace logic blocks with your own rules // ============================================================ #include #include // --- Inputs --- input double InpRiskPercent = 1.0; // Risk per trade (%) input int InpEmaFast = 20; // Fast EMA period input int InpEmaSlow = 50; // Slow EMA period input int InpRsiPeriod = 14; // RSI period input double InpAtrMultSL = 1.5; // ATR multiplier for SL input int InpStartHour = 8; // Session start (broker time) input int InpEndHour = 17; // Session end (broker time) // --- Objects --- CTrade trade; CPositionInfo posInfo; // --- Handles --- int handleEmaFast, handleEmaSlow, handleRsi, handleAtr; // ============================================================ int OnInit() { handleEmaFast = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, InpEmaFast, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); handleEmaSlow = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, InpEmaSlow, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); handleRsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, InpRsiPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE); handleAtr = iATR(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, 14); if(handleEmaFast == INVALID_HANDLE || handleEmaSlow == INVALID_HANDLE || handleRsi == INVALID_HANDLE || handleAtr == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Indicator handle error — check symbol/period."); return INIT_FAILED; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } // ============================================================ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(handleEmaFast); IndicatorRelease(handleEmaSlow); IndicatorRelease(handleRsi); IndicatorRelease(handleAtr); } // ============================================================ void OnTick() { // 1. Only act on new bar static datetime lastBarTime = 0; datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, 0); if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; // 2. Session filter MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), dt); if(dt.hour < InpStartHour || dt.hour >= InpEndHour) return; // 3. Already in a trade? if(posInfo.Select(_Symbol)) return; // 4. Evaluate signal int signal = CheckSignal(); if(signal == 0) return; // 5. Calculate lot size double atrBuffer[1]; CopyBuffer(handleAtr, 0, 1, 1, atrBuffer); double slPips = atrBuffer[0] * InpAtrMultSL; double lots = CalcLotSize(InpRiskPercent, slPips); // 6. Send order double sl, tp, price; if(signal == 1) { price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); sl = price - slPips; tp = price + slPips * 2.0; trade.Buy(lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "EA Entry"); } else if(signal == -1) { price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); sl = price + slPips; tp = price - slPips * 2.0; trade.Sell(lots, _Symbol, price, sl, tp, "EA Entry"); } } // ============================================================ int CheckSignal() { double emaFast[2], emaSlow[2], rsi[1]; CopyBuffer(handleEmaFast, 0, 1, 2, emaFast); CopyBuffer(handleEmaSlow, 0, 1, 2, emaSlow); CopyBuffer(handleRsi, 0, 1, 1, rsi); bool bullCross = emaFast[1] > emaSlow[1] && emaFast[0] <= emaSlow[0]; bool bearCross = emaFast[1] < emaSlow[1] && emaFast[0] >= emaSlow[0]; bool rsiLong = rsi[0] > 50.0; bool rsiShort = rsi[0] < 50.0; if(bullCross && rsiLong) return 1; if(bearCross && rsiShort) return -1; return 0; } // ============================================================ double CalcLotSize(double riskPercent, double slDistance) { double balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double riskAmount = balance * riskPercent / 100.0; double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); double lotStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); double maxLot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); if(tickSize == 0 || tickValue == 0) return minLot; double valuePerLot = (slDistance / tickSize) * tickValue; if(valuePerLot <= 0) return minLot; double lots = riskAmount / valuePerLot; lots = MathFloor(lots / lotStep) * lotStep; lots = MathMax(minLot, MathMin(maxLot, lots)); return lots; }

This skeleton handles the boilerplate that trips up most beginners: indicator handle validation, new-bar detection to prevent multiple signals per bar, session filtering by broker server time, and a risk-based lot calculator that respects broker minimum, maximum, and step constraints.

Step 4 — The Lot Size Calculation in Detail

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The CalcLotSize() function above is worth examining closely because incorrect lot sizing is responsible for more blown accounts than bad signal logic. The formula uses three broker-specific values that vary between symbols and brokers:

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE — the monetary value of one tick movement per 1.0 standard lot (e.g., $1.00 for EURUSD on a USD account at a 5-digit broker).

— the monetary value of one tick movement per 1.0 standard lot (e.g., $1.00 for EURUSD on a USD account at a 5-digit broker). SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE — the minimum price movement for that symbol (e.g., 0.00001 for EURUSD 5-digit).

— the minimum price movement for that symbol (e.g., 0.00001 for EURUSD 5-digit). SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP — the lot increment allowed (e.g., 0.01 means you can trade 0.01, 0.02, 0.03 but not 0.015).

Example with a $10,000 account, 1% risk, and a 30-pip stop on EURUSD (5-digit, 0.00001 tick size, $1.00 tick value per lot):

Risk amount: $10,000 × 1% = $100

SL distance in price: 30 pips = 0.00300

Ticks in SL: 0.00300 / 0.00001 = 300 ticks

Value per lot: 300 × $1.00 = $300

Lots = $100 / $300 = 0.33 → floored to 0.33 (step 0.01)

Hardcoding lot sizes or pip values breaks your EA the moment it runs on a different broker, a different account currency, or a symbol with non-standard contract specifications. Always query broker values at runtime.

Step 5 — Validation Checklist Before Backtesting

Before running any backtest, a professional EA builder walks through a systematic validation checklist. Skipping this step wastes hours on backtests that fail for trivial structural reasons.

Compile with zero errors and zero warnings. Warnings in MQL5 often indicate logic issues, not just style problems. Check all indicator handles in OnInit(). If any handle returns INVALID_HANDLE , the EA must return INIT_FAILED — not silently proceed. Verify CopyBuffer() index logic. Index 0 is the current bar, index 1 is the previous closed bar. Mixing these up creates look-ahead bias in backtests. Test lot calculation with a $1,000 account at 1% risk. If it returns less than the broker minimum lot, add a warning print and a fallback. Run a single-trade forward test on a demo account before any optimization to confirm order execution, SL/TP placement, and magic number assignment work correctly. Use every tick (real ticks) or 1-minute OHLC modelling in the Strategy Tester for M15 strategies. Open prices only modelling will produce misleading SL/TP hit results on intraday timeframes. Check spread handling. On volatile pairs, 3–5 pip spreads can invalidate short-term strategies entirely. Add a maximum spread input and reject signals when live spread exceeds it.

What Professional EA Builders Do Differently

The gap between an amateur EA and a professionally structured one is rarely about the signal logic. It is about the engineering around the signal:

Magic numbers are mandatory. Every order must carry a unique magic number so position management functions only interact with orders placed by that EA instance, not manual trades or other EAs on the same account.

Every order must carry a unique magic number so position management functions only interact with orders placed by that EA instance, not manual trades or other EAs on the same account. Error handling on every trade function call. trade.Buy() returns a boolean. Always check it and log the return code with trade.ResultRetcode() when it fails.

trade.Buy() returns a boolean. Always check it and log the return code with trade.ResultRetcode() when it fails. Separation of concerns. Signal logic, risk logic, and execution logic live in separate functions. A function longer than 40 lines is a sign that it is doing too many things.

Signal logic, risk logic, and execution logic live in separate functions. A function longer than 40 lines is a sign that it is doing too many things. No hardcoded broker values. Point values, spread assumptions, and contract sizes are always queried via SymbolInfoDouble() at runtime.

Point values, spread assumptions, and contract sizes are always queried via SymbolInfoDouble() at runtime. Commenting is functional, not decorative. Comments explain why a decision was made, not what the code literally does. Future modifications depend on understanding intent.

From Strategy Specification to Deployable Code — The Complete Path

Bringing it together, the full workflow from strategy idea to a deployable, editable EA follows a repeatable sequence that any trader can apply regardless of their current MQL5 skill level:

Write your strategy specification using the table format above. Every rule must be unambiguous and testable. Map each rule to an MQL5 component (input, indicator handle, signal function, execution block). Build the skeleton first — inputs, OnInit(), OnDeinit(), OnTick() with stubs — and confirm it compiles cleanly. Implement the signal function in isolation. Test it by printing signals to the Experts tab before connecting it to execution. Implement and verify the lot size function with known values before attaching it to live order sending. Add the complete execution block with error handling. Run the validation checklist. Fix every warning before backtesting. Backtest with real tick data or 1-minute OHLC on at least 12 months of history across two or more market condition periods. Forward test on demo for a minimum of 20 trades before live deployment.

Each step produces a testable artifact. You never have a large untested mass of code — you have small verified components assembled into a complete, readable, editable EA that you understand from the first line to the last.

The traders who build durable, adaptable systems are not necessarily better programmers — they are better specification writers. Precise rules produce precise code. Vague rules produce debugging sessions.

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Conclusion

How to Generate Editable MQL5 Source Code From Your Own Strategy is not only a coding topic. It is a process topic. A serious Expert Advisor starts with clear rules, converts those rules into inspectable source code, validates the structure, and only then enters MetaTrader 5 testing.

The traders who last are usually not the ones with the most dramatic entry signal. They are the ones who define the system precisely, protect the account mechanically, and keep ownership of the code they depend on.