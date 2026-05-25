[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026.
Analytics & Forecasts

[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026.

25 May 2026, 02:19
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
122

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings),  MAY 25-29, 2026 .

4th trading week

Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.


XAUUSD,   Timing:  7 min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

liquidity-activation-points-XAUUSD

XAUUSD,   Timing: 33  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

xagusd-33-liquidity-activation-points

XAUUSD,   Timing: 54  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

xauusd-timing-forecast-54

Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)

A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:


👉 https://t.me/vistmany/3672

👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2055784809377550411

👉https://substack.com/home/post/p-198060310



TLV Principle

Trade Time. Not Price.

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



#xauusd, scalping, MarketStructure, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, TimeTradingSource, TimeTrading, timings