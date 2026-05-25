[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026.

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026 .



4th trading week



Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.



All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.





XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points

Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform) A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:

👉 https://t.me/vistmany/3672

👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2055784809377550411

👉https://substack.com/home/post/p-198060310







TLV Principle



Trade Time. Not Price.

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).









