[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026.

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), MAY 25-29, 2026 .
4th trading week
Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.
All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.
XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)
A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:
👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2055784809377550411
👉https://substack.com/home/post/p-198060310
TLV Principle
Trade Time. Not Price.
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).