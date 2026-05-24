XAUUSD Institutional Analysis: Liquidity Sweep at PWL/PDL?

Gold (XAUUSD) is currently showing a very interesting reaction on the H4 and H1 timeframes. As we can see from the AIO Concept SMC Indicator, the price has recently swept the Previous Week Low (PWL) and Previous Day Low (PDL).





Technical Highlights:

Liquidity Grab: The sweep of PWL/PDL is a classic institutional move to collect sell-side liquidity before a potential reversal. AIO Scoring: On the H1 chart, our indicator has identified a 77% BUY Zone right at the exhaustion point. Supply Targets: If the bullish momentum holds, we are looking at the overhead FVG (Fair Value Gap) and the 74% SELL Zone around the 4521 level as the immediate draw on liquidity.

The Power of Objectivity: Instead of guessing where the "Smart Money" is moving, the AIO Concept SMC maps out these high-probability zones automatically with dynamic scoring. No more subjective drawing—just pure institutional logic.

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