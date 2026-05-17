[NASDAQ100]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026)
Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.
All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance (iVISTscalp5 indicator ).
Brief Theory of Liquidity Activation Points (timings)
Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)
Trading: 4 models
When should I ignore timing?
How to Read the Market Before Major News
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NASDAQ100, Timing: 7,54 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15707965#post15707965
https://x.com/rosy440/status/2056146751476597129?s=20
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System