[+4,457 Profit] US30 Scalping Session || ProBot EA + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

In today's session, I took 2 buy trades on the US30 chart and closed a total profit of USD 4,457.

Both trades came from the same M30 demand zone. The area was clear and well-defined, showing where price had previously reacted strongly, and I simply waited for the market to return to it.

Before entering, I checked the Quant Direction indicator. The Intraday and Swing dimensions were both showing a bullish bias. That told me the market was consistently leaning bullish across multiple timeframes, not just on the M30. When price came back into the zone, the upward direction was already confirmed.

Both trades were placed manually by clicking the zone label next to the demand zone on the chart. This simple one-click entry method is built directly into the Supply Demand EA ProBot.

👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023

👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645









✅ 2 Buy trades on the US30 M30 Demand Zone — Total profit: USD 4 , 457

In the video below, you can see the full session, how I identified the zone, what the Quant Direction dashboard was showing at the time of entry, and how I managed both trades from open to close.

















⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



