0
110
CRUDE OIL (#WTI): More Growth Ahead? 🛢
Quick update for 📈WTI Oil.
As I predicted earlier, the price bounced strongly after a bullish accumulation
within a horizontal range and a symmetrical triangle.
Triangle's resistance was violated with a gap up opening.
I think that the market will rise more.
Look for buying after a pullback.
Next goal - 106.53
—————————
4H time frame✅ Add me as a Friend to get live trade ideas, indicator setups and new releases directly in your MQL5 news feed!
Main blog: https://forexobroker.com/
Join My MQL5 Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxmasters
Join My Telegram channel: https://t.me/dominicwalsfxhtrader
My Experts:
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460
✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377
My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800
✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689
✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678