CRUDE OIL (#WTI): More Growth Ahead? 🛢





Quick update for 📈WTI Oil.





As I predicted earlier, the price bounced strongly after a bullish accumulation

within a horizontal range and a symmetrical triangle.





Triangle's resistance was violated with a gap up opening.





I think that the market will rise more.

Look for buying after a pullback.

Next goal - 106.53

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4H time frame

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