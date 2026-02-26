#USDCHF: Intraday Bullish Reversal 🇺🇸🇨🇭





I see a confirmed intraday bullish change of character on 📈USDCHF

after a test of a key intraday support.





CHoCH occurred with the formation of a high momentum bullish candle.





The price will likely continue rising and reach 0.7745 level.

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1H time frame

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