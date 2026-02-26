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#USDCHF: Intraday Bullish Reversal 🇺🇸🇨🇭
I see a confirmed intraday bullish change of character on 📈USDCHF
after a test of a key intraday support.
CHoCH occurred with the formation of a high momentum bullish candle.
The price will likely continue rising and reach 0.7745 level.
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1H time frame
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