Met a cool advisor - don't be an idiot, check IT out!!

⚠ Important: Beware of Fake Backtest Manipulation

Unfortunately, there are fraudulent schemes in which developers embed hidden logic into Expert Advisors that allows them to control when the EA trades in the past.

Such manipulation can selectively enable or disable trading for specific historical periods in order to create an artificially impressive backtest history.

This makes the strategy appear highly profitable in the Strategy Tester — while in reality, the performance is not genuine.

The good news: this type of manipulation is very easy to detect if you know what to check.

By shifting historical data to another time period (while preserving weekday structure), you can immediately verify whether the EA truly adapts to market conditions or simply relies on hardcoded date filters.

The scripts provided below allow you to perform this verification safely and independently.