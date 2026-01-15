Infinity Gold EA - User Guide

Infinity Gold EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using intelligent price action analysis combined with professional-grade risk management. The system is optimized for the M15 timeframe and designed to operate reliably under varying market conditions by dynamically adapting to volatility and liquidity.
The EA integrates ATR-based position sizing, adaptive trailing stops, automatic breakeven protection, and multi-layer market filters to ensure consistent risk exposure and higher-quality trade execution. All calculations are performed strictly on closed candles — no repainting, no lag, no signal manipulation.
Infinity Gold EA is recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above.
Learn More About Infinity Gold and download the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161065
KEY SYSTEM COMPONENTS
1. Advanced Risk Management
-
Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility
-
Percentage-based risk per trade for consistent exposure
-
Automatically adapts lot size to changing market conditions
-
Designed to protect capital during high volatility phases
2. Price Action Analysis Engine
-
Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition
-
Market structure analysis (trend, pullbacks, breakouts)
-
Momentum confirmation to filter low-probability setups
-
Focuses on high-quality entries only
3. Adaptive Trailing Stop System
-
Dynamic trailing logic based on market conditions
-
Adjusts behavior depending on spread and volatility
-
Protects profits while allowing trades room to develop
-
Particularly effective for XAUUSD intraday movements
4. Automatic Breakeven Protection
-
Moves Stop Loss to breakeven automatically
-
Triggered once predefined profit levels are reached
-
Eliminates risk on winning trades
-
Fully configurable
5. Early Exit System (Optional)
-
Closes trades before Stop Loss is hit
-
Captures partial profits during unfavorable price action
-
Reduces drawdown in ranging or unstable markets
6. Partial Close Logic
-
Automatically closes a portion of the position at target levels
-
Secures profits while keeping remaining position open
-
Enhances risk–reward efficiency
RISK PROTECTION FEATURES
Daily Loss Limit
-
Automatically stops trading after reaching maximum daily loss
-
Protects accounts from overtrading and emotional decisions
Maximum Drawdown Protection
-
Monitors equity drawdown in real time
-
Halts trading if defined limits are exceeded
Consecutive Loss Control
-
Reduces position size after consecutive losing trades
-
Helps stabilize performance during difficult market phases
Spread Filter
-
Blocks trade execution when spread exceeds safe levels
-
Essential protection for Gold (XAUUSD)
News Filter
-
Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events
-
Reduces exposure to extreme volatility spikes
TRADING STRATEGY LOGIC
Entry Signals
-
Candlestick pattern confirmation
-
Market structure alignment
-
Momentum validation
-
No indicator overloading — clean and efficient logic
Stop Loss & Take Profit
ATR-Based Mode (Recommended):
-
SL and TP dynamically adapt using ATR multipliers
-
Responds to real-time market volatility
Fixed Pips Mode (Optional):
-
Uses predefined pip distances
-
Useful for specific broker conditions or manual optimization
Session Filtering
-
Optional restriction to:
-
London Session
-
New York Session
-
Asian Session
-
-
London and New York typically deliver best results due to liquidity
Opposite Trade Protection
-
Prevents simultaneous BUY and SELL positions
-
Avoids hedging conflicts and strategy dilution
VISUAL INTERFACE & DASHBOARD
Information Panel
Real-time display of:
-
Trading symbol and timeframe
-
Spread and market conditions
-
Account balance and equity
-
Total profit and daily performance
-
Current EA status
Design
-
Minimalist professional interface
-
Gold-themed color scheme
-
Dark background for clear visibility
-
Designed for fast monitoring without distraction
RECOMMENDED USAGE
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – fully optimized
-
Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
-
Account Size: $1,000 minimum
-
Broker Type: ECN / STP with low spreads
-
Best Sessions: London & New York
While compatible with other timeframes, M15 provides the best balance between precision and signal quality.
FUTURE ENHANCEMENTS (ROADMAP)
Upcoming versions of Infinity Gold EA will integrate ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) machine learning technology.
Planned AI Features:
-
Neural network validation of price action setups
-
Analysis of thousands of historical market scenarios
-
Adaptive learning based on market conditions
-
Additional confirmation layer alongside existing filters
The ONNX system will not replace the current strategy — it will enhance decision quality by filtering out lower-probability trades using data-driven intelligence.
IMPORTANT NOTES
Pre-Live Testing
-
Always forward test on demo before live deployment
-
Verify broker spreads and execution quality
-
Confirm risk settings align with your account size
Money Management
-
Do not exceed recommended risk per trade (2%)
-
Monitor daily loss protection frequently
-
Adjust risk parameters gradually