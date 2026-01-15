Infinity Gold EA - User Guide

Infinity Gold EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using intelligent price action analysis combined with professional-grade risk management. The system is optimized for the M15 timeframe and designed to operate reliably under varying market conditions by dynamically adapting to volatility and liquidity.

The EA integrates ATR-based position sizing, adaptive trailing stops, automatic breakeven protection, and multi-layer market filters to ensure consistent risk exposure and higher-quality trade execution. All calculations are performed strictly on closed candles — no repainting, no lag, no signal manipulation.

Infinity Gold EA is recommended for accounts starting from $1,000 and above.

Learn More About Infinity Gold and download the EA here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161065

KEY SYSTEM COMPONENTS

1. Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic position sizing based on ATR volatility

Percentage-based risk per trade for consistent exposure

Automatically adapts lot size to changing market conditions

Designed to protect capital during high volatility phases

2. Price Action Analysis Engine

Intelligent candlestick pattern recognition

Market structure analysis (trend, pullbacks, breakouts)

Momentum confirmation to filter low-probability setups

Focuses on high-quality entries only

3. Adaptive Trailing Stop System

Dynamic trailing logic based on market conditions

Adjusts behavior depending on spread and volatility

Protects profits while allowing trades room to develop

Particularly effective for XAUUSD intraday movements

4. Automatic Breakeven Protection

Moves Stop Loss to breakeven automatically

Triggered once predefined profit levels are reached

Eliminates risk on winning trades

Fully configurable

5. Early Exit System (Optional)

Closes trades before Stop Loss is hit

Captures partial profits during unfavorable price action

Reduces drawdown in ranging or unstable markets

6. Partial Close Logic

Automatically closes a portion of the position at target levels

Secures profits while keeping remaining position open

Enhances risk–reward efficiency

RISK PROTECTION FEATURES

Daily Loss Limit

Automatically stops trading after reaching maximum daily loss

Protects accounts from overtrading and emotional decisions

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Monitors equity drawdown in real time

Halts trading if defined limits are exceeded

Consecutive Loss Control

Reduces position size after consecutive losing trades

Helps stabilize performance during difficult market phases

Spread Filter

Blocks trade execution when spread exceeds safe levels

Essential protection for Gold (XAUUSD)

News Filter

Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events

Reduces exposure to extreme volatility spikes

TRADING STRATEGY LOGIC

Entry Signals

Candlestick pattern confirmation

Market structure alignment

Momentum validation

No indicator overloading — clean and efficient logic

Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Mode (Recommended):

SL and TP dynamically adapt using ATR multipliers

Responds to real-time market volatility

Fixed Pips Mode (Optional):

Uses predefined pip distances

Useful for specific broker conditions or manual optimization

Session Filtering

Optional restriction to: London Session New York Session Asian Session

London and New York typically deliver best results due to liquidity

Opposite Trade Protection

Prevents simultaneous BUY and SELL positions

Avoids hedging conflicts and strategy dilution

VISUAL INTERFACE & DASHBOARD

Information Panel

Real-time display of:

Trading symbol and timeframe

Spread and market conditions

Account balance and equity

Total profit and daily performance

Current EA status

Design

Minimalist professional interface

Gold-themed color scheme

Dark background for clear visibility

Designed for fast monitoring without distraction

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – fully optimized

Timeframe: M15 (recommended)

Account Size: $1,000 minimum

Broker Type: ECN / STP with low spreads

Best Sessions: London & New York

While compatible with other timeframes, M15 provides the best balance between precision and signal quality.

FUTURE ENHANCEMENTS (ROADMAP)

Upcoming versions of Infinity Gold EA will integrate ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) machine learning technology.

Planned AI Features:

Neural network validation of price action setups

Analysis of thousands of historical market scenarios

Adaptive learning based on market conditions

Additional confirmation layer alongside existing filters

The ONNX system will not replace the current strategy — it will enhance decision quality by filtering out lower-probability trades using data-driven intelligence.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Pre-Live Testing

Always forward test on demo before live deployment

Verify broker spreads and execution quality

Confirm risk settings align with your account size

Money Management

Do not exceed recommended risk per trade (2%)

Monitor daily loss protection frequently

Adjust risk parameters gradually



