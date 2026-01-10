Gold (XAUUSD) – Weekly Outlook Follow-Up (H1 Analysis)

Last week, I shared a 1-hour technical analysis on Gold (XAUUSD), where price was respecting a well-defined range.
-
Support: 4280
-
Resistance / Target Zone: 4550
At that time, price action showed strong acceptance above support, with higher-low formation on H1, indicating bullish continuation toward the upper boundary of the range.
📈 Weekly Outcome:
Gold closed the week on Friday around 4509, placing price very close to the projected resistance/target zone. The move respected the structure and momentum anticipated in the original analysis.
🔍 Key Takeaway:
This move highlights the importance of:
-
Higher-timeframe structure
-
Clear support & resistance mapping
-
Patience in letting the market reach its objective
The market didn’t move randomly — it followed structure.
⚠️ As always, this is technical insight, not financial advice.
📌 Shared with the MQL5 community for learning and market discussion.