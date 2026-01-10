Gold (XAUUSD) – Weekly Outlook Follow-Up (H1 Analysis)

Last week, I shared a 1-hour technical analysis on Gold (XAUUSD), where price was respecting a well-defined range.

Support: 4280

Resistance / Target Zone: 4550

At that time, price action showed strong acceptance above support, with higher-low formation on H1, indicating bullish continuation toward the upper boundary of the range.

📈 Weekly Outcome:

Gold closed the week on Friday around 4509, placing price very close to the projected resistance/target zone. The move respected the structure and momentum anticipated in the original analysis.

🔍 Key Takeaway:

This move highlights the importance of:

Higher-timeframe structure

Clear support & resistance mapping

Patience in letting the market reach its objective

The market didn’t move randomly — it followed structure.

⚠️ As always, this is technical insight, not financial advice.

📌 Shared with the MQL5 community for learning and market discussion.









