Self-Learning Liquidity Shock Zones

Smart Volatility Detection with AI-Powered Analysis
🔥 What is Earthquake Detector?
Earthquake Detector identifies high-impact price movements (liquidity shocks) in real-time and converts them into actionable trading zones. Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool learns from market behavior and adapts its detection threshold automatically.
When institutions move price aggressively, they leave footprints. Earthquake Detector finds these footprints and marks the zones where price is likely to react again.
⚡ Key Features
✅ SELF-LEARNING TECHNOLOGY
- Automatically adapts detection threshold based on historical volatility
- No manual optimization needed - the indicator learns each symbol's behavior
- Gets smarter over time with rolling statistical analysis
✅ MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND ANALYSIS
- Real-time M15, M30, H1 candle direction display
- Instant visual confirmation when all timeframes align
- Score-based system (0-10) rates setup quality
✅ SMART ZONE VALIDATION
- Zones only appear after passing validation period
- Filters out weak/fake breakouts before you see them
- Body-close confirmation prevents wick fakeouts
✅ SESSION AWARENESS
- Automatic detection: Tokyo, London, Overlap, New York
- Session times displayed on dashboard
- Strength bonus for high-volume sessions (London/NY Overlap)
✅ PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
- Live candle countdown timer
- Current session with time range
- Zone strength rating (★★★ system)
- Real-time trend analysis score
- Clear BUY/SELL/WAIT recommendations
✅ COMPLETE ALERT SYSTEM
- Pop-up alerts
- Sound notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
- Alerts for: New zones, Signals, Zone flips
📊 How It Works
- DETECTION - Monitors tick velocity and candle size for unusual movements
- VALIDATION - Waits for confirmation that zone holds (no immediate break)
- DISPLAY - Shows validated zone with strength rating and direction
- SIGNAL - Alerts when price retests zone with wick rejection
- LEARNING - Records data to improve future detection accuracy
🎯 Best Used For
- XAUUSD (Gold) - Optimized for volatile instruments
- Major Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500
- Any volatile market - Adapts automatically
Recommended Timeframes: M1, M5, M15
📈 Dashboard Display
┌─────────────────────────────┐ │ EARTHQUAKE DETECTOR v3 │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ > MONITORING │ │ LONDON (10:00-15:00) │ │ Next candle: 02:34 │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ ★★★ BULL | 156p │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ --- TREND ANALYSIS --- │ │ Score: 8.5/10 │ │ HTF Trend: ALIGNED │ │ Session: PRIME │ │ Volume: CONFIRMED │ │ M15:UP M30:UP H1:UP │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ >>> HIGH PROB BUY <<< │ └─────────────────────────────┘
⚙️ Customizable Settings
|Category
|Options
|Detection
|Threshold, tick window, cooldown, candle multiplier
|Validation
|Bars required, body hold requirement
|Learning
|Lookback days, sample size, decay factor
|Zones
|Colors, midline, strength display, fade old zones
|Sessions
|Custom session hours for your broker
|Alerts
|Sound, popup, push - all configurable
|AI Analysis
|MA periods, probability threshold
💡 Why Traders Choose Earthquake Detector
❌ Other indicators: Static levels, no adaptation, cluttered charts
✅ Earthquake Detector:
- Learns YOUR market's volatility patterns
- Clean, validated zones only
- Professional scoring system
- All-in-one dashboard
- Works immediately, improves over time
📋 What You Get
- Full indicator with all features unlocked
- Works on unlimited charts/symbols
- Free updates
- Setup guide included
- Support via comments
⚠️ Important Notes
- No repainting - Zones appear only after validation, never disappear retroactively
- Not a holy grail - Use with proper risk management
- Best with confluence - Combine with your existing strategy
- Works on MT4 (MT5 version coming soon)
📞 Support
Questions before purchase? Leave a comment below!
Developed by a trader, for traders. Built on real market experience and continuous improvement.