Smart Volatility Detection with AI-Powered Analysis

🔥 What is Earthquake Detector?

EARTHQUAKE DETECTOR v3 - Self-Learning Liquidity Shock Zones

Earthquake Detector identifies high-impact price movements (liquidity shocks) in real-time and converts them into actionable trading zones. Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool learns from market behavior and adapts its detection threshold automatically.

When institutions move price aggressively, they leave footprints. Earthquake Detector finds these footprints and marks the zones where price is likely to react again.

⚡ Key Features

✅ SELF-LEARNING TECHNOLOGY

Automatically adapts detection threshold based on historical volatility

No manual optimization needed - the indicator learns each symbol's behavior

Gets smarter over time with rolling statistical analysis

✅ MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND ANALYSIS

Real-time M15, M30, H1 candle direction display

Instant visual confirmation when all timeframes align

Score-based system (0-10) rates setup quality

✅ SMART ZONE VALIDATION

Zones only appear after passing validation period

Filters out weak/fake breakouts before you see them

Body-close confirmation prevents wick fakeouts

✅ SESSION AWARENESS

Automatic detection: Tokyo, London, Overlap, New York

Session times displayed on dashboard

Strength bonus for high-volume sessions (London/NY Overlap)

✅ PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

Live candle countdown timer

Current session with time range

Zone strength rating (★★★ system)

Real-time trend analysis score

Clear BUY/SELL/WAIT recommendations

✅ COMPLETE ALERT SYSTEM

Pop-up alerts

Sound notifications

Push notifications to mobile

Alerts for: New zones, Signals, Zone flips

📊 How It Works

DETECTION - Monitors tick velocity and candle size for unusual movements VALIDATION - Waits for confirmation that zone holds (no immediate break) DISPLAY - Shows validated zone with strength rating and direction SIGNAL - Alerts when price retests zone with wick rejection LEARNING - Records data to improve future detection accuracy

🎯 Best Used For

XAUUSD (Gold) - Optimized for volatile instruments

- Optimized for volatile instruments Major Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500

- US30, NAS100, SPX500 Any volatile market - Adapts automatically

Recommended Timeframes: M1, M5, M15

📈 Dashboard Display

┌─────────────────────────────┐ │ EARTHQUAKE DETECTOR v3 │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ > MONITORING │ │ LONDON (10:00-15:00) │ │ Next candle: 02:34 │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ ★★★ BULL | 156p │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ --- TREND ANALYSIS --- │ │ Score: 8.5/10 │ │ HTF Trend: ALIGNED │ │ Session: PRIME │ │ Volume: CONFIRMED │ │ M15:UP M30:UP H1:UP │ │ ───────────────────────── │ │ >>> HIGH PROB BUY <<< │ └─────────────────────────────┘

⚙️ Customizable Settings

Category Options Detection Threshold, tick window, cooldown, candle multiplier Validation Bars required, body hold requirement Learning Lookback days, sample size, decay factor Zones Colors, midline, strength display, fade old zones Sessions Custom session hours for your broker Alerts Sound, popup, push - all configurable AI Analysis MA periods, probability threshold

💡 Why Traders Choose Earthquake Detector

❌ Other indicators: Static levels, no adaptation, cluttered charts

✅ Earthquake Detector:

Learns YOUR market's volatility patterns

Clean, validated zones only

Professional scoring system

All-in-one dashboard

Works immediately, improves over time

📋 What You Get

Full indicator with all features unlocked

Works on unlimited charts/symbols

Free updates

Setup guide included

Support via comments

⚠️ Important Notes

No repainting - Zones appear only after validation, never disappear retroactively

- Zones appear only after validation, never disappear retroactively Not a holy grail - Use with proper risk management

- Use with proper risk management Best with confluence - Combine with your existing strategy

- Combine with your existing strategy Works on MT4 (MT5 version coming soon)

📞 Support

Questions before purchase? Leave a comment below!









Developed by a trader, for traders. Built on real market experience and continuous improvement.