🚀 New EA Launch: Titanium Flux EA — Structured XAUUSD Trading on H1

🚀 New EA Launch | Titanium Flux EA (XAUUSD | H1)

Titanium Flux EA is a newly released automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD), built on support & resistance structure combined with impulse-based confirmation logic and strict risk control.

This Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders and prop firm challenges, focusing on clean entries, controlled exposure, and account protection — without grid, martingale, or averaging.



⚠️ Launch note:

This EA has just been released — early access pricing applies and may increase soon as performance data accumulates.

🔗 Market Page:



👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159131

🔍 Strategy Overview

Higher-timeframe HIGH/LOW (support & resistance) level detection

Trade execution on H1 only after full confirmation

Breakout, reversal, and trend-continuation logic

Multi-layer technical filtering to reduce false entries



⚙️ Risk & Position Management

Automatic lot calculation by risk percentage

Fixed lot option for manual control

Multiple predefined risk modes:

Conservative

Balanced

Aggressive

Maximum

Prop Firm Step 1 / Step 2

Manual (custom risk)

Real Stop Loss–based risk calculation (broker-aware)



🛡️ Prop Firm & Account Protection

Daily loss limit

Maximum drawdown control

Automatic trading pause after profit or loss limits

All positions closed when limits are violated



📌 Key Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: H1 (with multi-timeframe confirmation)

Trading Type: Fully automated

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended Deposit: $1000





