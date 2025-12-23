🚀 New EA Launch: Titanium Flux EA — Structured XAUUSD Trading on H1

🚀 New EA Launch | Titanium Flux EA (XAUUSD | H1)
Titanium Flux EA is a newly released automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD), built on support & resistance structure combined with impulse-based confirmation logic and strict risk control.
This Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders and prop firm challenges, focusing on clean entries, controlled exposure, and account protection — without grid, martingale, or averaging.
⚠️ Launch note:
This EA has just been released — early access pricing applies and may increase soon as performance data accumulates.
🔗 Market Page:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159131
🔍 Strategy Overview
Higher-timeframe HIGH/LOW (support & resistance) level detection
Trade execution on H1 only after full confirmation
Breakout, reversal, and trend-continuation logic
Multi-layer technical filtering to reduce false entries
⚙️ Risk & Position Management
Automatic lot calculation by risk percentage
Fixed lot option for manual control
Multiple predefined risk modes:
Conservative
Balanced
Aggressive
Maximum
Prop Firm Step 1 / Step 2
Manual (custom risk)
Real Stop Loss–based risk calculation (broker-aware)
🛡️ Prop Firm & Account Protection
Daily loss limit
Maximum drawdown control
Automatic trading pause after profit or loss limits
All positions closed when limits are violated
📌 Key Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: XAUUSD only
Timeframe: H1 (with multi-timeframe confirmation)
Trading Type: Fully automated
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Deposit: $1000