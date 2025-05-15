🎥 New YouTube Channel – First Short Video TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT5 in Action!

Hello MQL5 Traders,

I'm excited to announce the launch of my new YouTube channel, where I'll be sharing short videos related to my tools, trading experience, and practical tips for MetaTrader 5 users.





🔧 In the first short, I showcase one of my tools available on the MQL5 Market:

TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137514



The video demonstrates how it works in real trading conditions and highlights some key features that make daily EA management more efficient.

👉 Watch the short here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/botzc9MMCd4?si=afygXjQwjMiaYAlP



📌 If you're using this tool or just curious about what it can do – feel free to watch and share your feedback!





On the channel, I also plan to cover:

quick MQL5 tutorials,

feature breakdowns of my products,

trading tips and ideas for MT5 users.

🛠 The channel is educational – my goal is to help you get more value out of the tools available in the ecosystem.

If you're interested in this kind of content, consider subscribing – more videos are on the way!





DigitalPrime



