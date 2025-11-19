BLACK FRIDAY OFFER – BUY 2, GET 1 FREE
Trading Ideas

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER – BUY 2, GET 1 FREE

19 November 2025, 03:42
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
301

🔥 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL – BUY 2, GET 1 FREE! 🔥

Category: Experts (EAs) & Indicators

Description:
This Black Friday, take advantage of a special offer: buy any 2 products from the same category (Experts → Experts, Indicators → Indicators) at the listed prices and then message me via MQL5 to receive one extra product free (in the same category).
All purchases must be made via MQL5; the free product is delivered via MQL5 message after verification of the two purchases.

How it works:

  1. Buy any 2 products in the same category at the current MQL5‑listed price.

  2. Send a message to me on MQL5 with proof of purchase.

  3. Choose 1 extra product from the same category.

  4. Receive that product free via MQL5.

Experts (EAs)

Indicators

Why this offer is compliant:

  • Purchases are processed through MQL5 only.

  • No guarantees of profit are claimed.

  • Bonus product delivery is via MQL5 message only.

  • Clear, simple language; no spam, no external payment request.

**⏳ This offer is valid only for Black Friday — once the sale ends, prices revert to their normal values.
Don’t miss out — upgrade your trading toolbox today!



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