BLACK FRIDAY OFFER – BUY 2, GET 1 FREE

Category: Experts (EAs) & Indicators
Description:
This Black Friday, take advantage of a special offer: buy any 2 products from the same category (Experts → Experts, Indicators → Indicators) at the listed prices and then message me via MQL5 to receive one extra product free (in the same category).
All purchases must be made via MQL5; the free product is delivered via MQL5 message after verification of the two purchases.
How it works:
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Buy any 2 products in the same category at the current MQL5‑listed price.
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Send a message to me on MQL5 with proof of purchase.
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Choose 1 extra product from the same category.
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Receive that product free via MQL5.
Experts (EAs)
Indicators
Why this offer is compliant:
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Purchases are processed through MQL5 only.
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No guarantees of profit are claimed.
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Bonus product delivery is via MQL5 message only.
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Clear, simple language; no spam, no external payment request.
**⏳ This offer is valid only for Black Friday — once the sale ends, prices revert to their normal values.
Don’t miss out — upgrade your trading toolbox today!