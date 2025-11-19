BLACK FRIDAY OFFER – BUY 2, GET 1 FREE

Category: Experts (EAs) & Indicators

Description:

This Black Friday, take advantage of a special offer: buy any 2 products from the same category (Experts → Experts, Indicators → Indicators) at the listed prices and then message me via MQL5 to receive one extra product free (in the same category).

All purchases must be made via MQL5; the free product is delivered via MQL5 message after verification of the two purchases.

How it works:

Buy any 2 products in the same category at the current MQL5‑listed price. Send a message to me on MQL5 with proof of purchase. Choose 1 extra product from the same category. Receive that product free via MQL5.

Experts (EAs)

Indicators

Why this offer is compliant:

Purchases are processed through MQL5 only.

No guarantees of profit are claimed.

Bonus product delivery is via MQL5 message only.

Clear, simple language; no spam, no external payment request.

**⏳ This offer is valid only for Black Friday — once the sale ends, prices revert to their normal values.

Don’t miss out — upgrade your trading toolbox today!







