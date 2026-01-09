Gold Only Win G (MT5) released + Gold Only Win World updated (Semi-Manual mode added)

I’ve released a new MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold): Gold Only Win G.

This EA provides grid-style basket management with optional semi-manual operation using on-chart buttons, plus several risk control features.





Gold Only Win G (MT5): What’s included

Grid-style basket management (for XAUUSD)

Operation modes Mode 0: AUTO Long (automatic long entries + basket management) Mode 1: SEMI Manual (manual entry via on-chart buttons, automatic management) Mode 2: Manager Only (no new entries, management only)

Risk control features (session filter / margin filter / optional drop filter / optional trailing)

Clear chart visualization (average line, next grid line, TP/target line) and a status panel





Update: Gold Only Win World

Gold Only Win World has been updated with Semi-Manual mode.

You can now enter using on-chart buttons, while the EA continues managing the basket automatically.

This is useful when you want to choose timing manually but still keep the management rules consistent.

Notes

Please start with conservative settings and test on a demo account first.

Trading involves risk and results depend on market conditions, spreads, swaps, and broker execution.