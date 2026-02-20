CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal — Quick Start User Guide



This indicator has over 100 input parameters, but you only need to change 5 to start trading.

This guide takes under 3 minutes. Follow each step exactly.

Short version: Load the indicator, set these 5 [MAIN] toggles to false — Previous Period Levels, Pivot Points, Session Levels, Period Separators, Standard Levels — and trade. For the step-by-step walkthrough with screenshots, keep reading.

Step 1 — Add the Indicator to Any Chart



Open a chart on M5, or M15 timeframe. In the Navigator panel, expand Indicators under the Market section. Drag/Attach "CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal" onto the chart. The settings window will open.

1: Screenshot of MetaTrader Navigator panel showing the indicator in the Market section, being dragged onto an M5, or M15 chart.

Step 2 — Turn Off These 5 Modules



In the settings window, find each of these groups and set their [MAIN] toggle to false:

— Previous Period Levels —

[MAIN] Show Previous Period Levels ........ false

— Pivot Points Setup —

[MAIN] Show Pivot Points .............. false

— Session Master —

[MAIN] Show Session Levels ............ false

— PERIOD SEPARATORS —

[MAIN] Show Period Separators ......... false

— STANDARD LEVELS —

[MAIN] Show Standard Levels ........... false (Default set to false)

Each [MAIN] toggle is the first parameter in its group. When it is set to false, the entire module is disabled. You do not need to touch anything else inside that group.

2: Annotated screenshot of the settings panel with red circles on the 5 [MAIN] toggles listed above, each showing "false".





Step 3 — Leave Everything Else on Default



Do not change any other settings. The defaults are already configured for you:

Ghost Candles] — H1 and H4, 3 candles each

CRT Trap Levels — ON, with Both-Side Sweep Filter

Bias Dashboard — ON, top-left corner

Chart Theme — Standard Default (white background)

Alerts — OFF (you can enable these later)

Click OK.

Step 4 — Confirm Your Chart Looks Like This



Your chart should now show exactly three things:

1. Ghost Candles to the right of the live price — blue blocks (bullish) and dark grey blocks (bearish) showing H1 and H4 higher-timeframe candles.

2. CRT Trap Levels on the main chart — orange solid lines for pending CRT setups, grey dotted lines for completed CRT setups.

3. Bias Dashboard in the top-left corner — a small panel showing Daily and Weekly directional bias.

Nothing else. No session lines, no pivot levels, no period separators. A clean chart with higher-timeframe structure and CRT context.

3: Screenshot of the final Quick Start result on USDJPY M15, showing only Ghost Candles (H4 + D1), CRT Trap Levels (orange and grey), and Bias Dashboard. Chart is clean with no other overlays.

Step 5 — Start Trading



You now have everything you need for discretionary execution:

The ghost candles show you where you are inside the higher-timeframe candle. The CRT levels show you where liquidity was swept and where trap setups are forming. The dashboard tells you the daily and weekly directional bias.

Trade with this setup for at least one full week before adding anything else.

When You Are Ready for More



The indicator includes eight modules. This Quick Start uses only the three core modules. When you want to add Previous Day/Week levels, Session ranges, Pivot Points, Alerts, or any other feature, the Full User Guide covers every module, every input parameter, and recommended configurations for each experience level.

Full User Guide — explains what each feature does and why: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525

Product Links



MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162075

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556

Free Demo: Available on both product pages

Questions or Setup Help: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/talkingmarkets



